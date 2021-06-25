Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,753 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10,321.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Lovesac worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LOVE stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

