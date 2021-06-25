Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $614,000 in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Calithera Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALA stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

