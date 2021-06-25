Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $663,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

