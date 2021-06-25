Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.