Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Curis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

