Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.70. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

