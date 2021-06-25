Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $233.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.