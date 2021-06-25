Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,061,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.