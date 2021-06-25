AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.