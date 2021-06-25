Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,860 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,200. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42.

