Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 245,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

