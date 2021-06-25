Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.