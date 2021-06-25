Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.36. 60,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

