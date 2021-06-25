Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

