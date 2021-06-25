Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,449. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

