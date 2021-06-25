Baader Bank Reiterates “€5.40” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.22).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.60 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.11.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.