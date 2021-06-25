Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,839,550 shares.The stock last traded at $201.80 and had previously closed at $194.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.