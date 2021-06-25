Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,776 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

