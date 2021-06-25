Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,780 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

LNT opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.