Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 825 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

