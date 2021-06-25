Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.