Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE ABC opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

