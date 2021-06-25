Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,374 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

