Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,574 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

