Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

