Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKHYY opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.