Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $203,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 138,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,167,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,145,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,885 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

BAC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. 1,272,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.