Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $43,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BMRC opened at $31.83 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

