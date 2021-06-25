Bank of Montreal Can Buys 139,607 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

