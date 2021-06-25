Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

FEZ stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

