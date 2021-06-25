Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.30 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.76% of Columbus McKinnon worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

