Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.81 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

