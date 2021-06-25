Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

