Bank of Montreal Can Sells 91,175 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 95,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.43.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.