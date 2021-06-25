Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BMO traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 731,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$122.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$70.29 and a one year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

