Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $119.44 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $119,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

