Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.12 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $131,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

