Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $134.62 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $134,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

