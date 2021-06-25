Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,736 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $116,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,549,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $311.27 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

