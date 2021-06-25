Barclays PLC Buys 33,125 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $111,565,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,442,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $131.52 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

