Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 59,486 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Citrix Systems worth $39,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

