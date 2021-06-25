Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Welltower worth $42,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.