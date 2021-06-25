Barclays PLC Has $36.35 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $36,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

