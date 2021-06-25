Barclays PLC Has $40.58 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,765 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of FOX worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.