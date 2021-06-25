Barclays PLC Sells 31,025 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NetEase by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

