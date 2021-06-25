Barclays Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 963.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,155,863 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 218,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

