Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.83

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $72,270. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

