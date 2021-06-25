Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $300.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $293.95 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of B traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

