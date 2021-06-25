Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €65.61 ($77.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion and a PE ratio of -264.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

