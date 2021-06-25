Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Basf stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 102,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.